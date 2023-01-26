Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,198 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 182,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.