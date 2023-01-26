Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,790 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

