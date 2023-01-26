Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.60- EPS.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $494.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.19. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $429.07 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Elevance Health

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.84.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

