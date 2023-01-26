ELIS Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $686.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 56.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12552216 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $769.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

