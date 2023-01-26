Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.