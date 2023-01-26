Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881.

Shares of A opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

