Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,944 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

