Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

