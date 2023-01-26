Empirical Finance LLC Has $669,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.