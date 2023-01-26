Empirical Finance LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

