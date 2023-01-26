Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

IQV stock opened at $226.50 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average of $211.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

