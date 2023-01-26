Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

