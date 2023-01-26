Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

