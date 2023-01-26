Empirical Finance LLC Sells 5,540 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

