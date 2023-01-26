Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

