Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $310.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

