Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 59,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $479.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

