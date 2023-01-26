Empowered Funds LLC Invests $468,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $147.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.
In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
