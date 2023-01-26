Empowered Funds LLC Invests $468,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $147.01.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

