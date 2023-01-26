Empowered Funds LLC Invests $632,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $310.57 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $520.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

