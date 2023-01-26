Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

