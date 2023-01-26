Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.2 %

CRL stock opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

