ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.15. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 7,579 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENGGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.