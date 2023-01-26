ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.15. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 7,579 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

