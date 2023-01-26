Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.