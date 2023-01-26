Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.