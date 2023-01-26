Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Enel Chile Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
