Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ET stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,868. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

