ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.89 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
