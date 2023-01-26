ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.89 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

