EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.60. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 189.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 399,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

