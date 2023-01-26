Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading Down 6.4%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 14,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 44,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Enochian Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

