Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1,527.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTFU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

