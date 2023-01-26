Enzyme Price Up 13.6% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $48.23 million and $1.28 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $23.66 or 0.00102607 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00405170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.49 or 0.28439932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00587124 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.