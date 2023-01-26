Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,990.80. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,968 shares of company stock valued at $193,454.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

