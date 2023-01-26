Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $395,911,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.62.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

