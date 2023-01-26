Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 4.1 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 233,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,423. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $674.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

