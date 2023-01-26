Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 4.1 %
Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 233,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,423. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $674.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.
Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile
Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.