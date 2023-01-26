Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 104,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 243,216 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $27.78.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

