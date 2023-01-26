Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 16,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.
