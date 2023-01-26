Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.60% of Euronet Worldwide worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.