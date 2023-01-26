Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evotec Stock Up 0.3 %

ETR EVT opened at €17.70 ($19.23) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 52 week low of €15.53 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €44.94 ($48.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 441.13.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

