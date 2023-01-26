Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

