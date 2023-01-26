Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.88 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

EXTR opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,502 shares of company stock valued at $468,488 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.