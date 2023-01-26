Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $23.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extreme Networks traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,695,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,642,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,502 shares of company stock valued at $468,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

