F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 57.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

