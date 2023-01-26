F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 133,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 37.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 688,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.