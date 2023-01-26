F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
F.N.B. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FNB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 133,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.
FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
