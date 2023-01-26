F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.37 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

