Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires Shares of 21,300 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,519. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

