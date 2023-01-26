Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 524,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

