Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $647,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

PAYX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

