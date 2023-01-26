Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Seagen by 152.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Seagen by 68.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 188.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

SGEN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,669. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

