Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 2,750 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Farfetch by 2,995.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 905,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,545,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

