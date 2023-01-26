Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

