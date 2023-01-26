Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after buying an additional 647,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 217,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FRT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $109.83. 45,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.