First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading Down 4.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $760.51 and last traded at $760.51. 7,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $781.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

